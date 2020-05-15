Trevor Badger.

Trevor Badger is no longer a director of the CBH Group board after being voted off by the smallest of margins at a Special General Meeting this morning.



Farm Weekly understands the resolution to remove Mr Badger was passed 772 votes (51.09 per cent) for and 739 votes (48.91pc) against.



It is understood Mr Badger spoke to the meeting, after which chairman Simon Stead also addressed the members listening in online.



The votes were counted and the final result was handed down just before 11am.



For more, see next week's issue of Farm Weekly.

The story Badger booted off CBH first appeared on Farm Weekly.