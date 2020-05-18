Spring Grove auction on July 2

SPRING Grove, a quality 2496 hectare (6168 acre) Roma district freehold property owned by Sam and Heather Crowther, will be auctioned on July 2.

Spring Grove has been placed on the market after the Crowther's bought Leeora Downs to consolidate their holdings in the Arcadia Valley.

The Crowther's are based at Harrow in the Acadia Valley. The family also has Prospect Park at Bauhinia. The operation runs about 1500 breeders.

Spring Grove is estimated to carry 1000 backgrounders.

Located 7km north of Surat on the Carnarvon Highway, Spring Grove features highly productive, fertile, mixed soil types including belah, bauhinia and brigalow scrub soils merging to deep, soft red loams. The country was originally timbered by belah, bauhinia, box, kurrajong and ironbark.

The property has been fully developed and is heavily pastured with prolific buffel grass.



Water is a feature of the property with an integrated system incorporating two flowing bores, tanks and troughs, dams and waterholes. There is also a 6km double frontage to Bungil Creek.



Spring Grove is heavily pastured with prolific buffel grass.

The property is divided into 10 main paddocks serviced by a central laneway system.



Fencing is in described as being in excellent condition with the majority steel post and four barb.



The modern, oval steel cattle rail yards with loading ramp, vet squeeze, crush, five way drafting pound, branding race and cradle.



Other improvements include a large high set, four bedroom Queensland style homestead, and steel framed machinery shed/workshop.

Selling Agent Darryl Langton, Nutrien Harcourts, described Spring Grove is a quality property with excellent improvements, an abundance of grass and water, in a terrific location close to markets and feedlots.



Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Nutrien Harcourts.



