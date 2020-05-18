How to kill 90pc of wild dogs

NEW research shows 1080 delivered at a rate of 40 baits per linear kilometre will successfully eliminate more than 90 per cent of wild dogs.



The NSW research was conducted at the request of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority, which needed scientific data to support the APVMA bait rate.

In 2008 the APVMA reduced the aerial 1080 baiting rate to manage wild dogs in regional NSW from 40 baits to 10 baits per kilometre, following a national review.

That's despite existing research showing management programs needed to reduce wild dog populations by at least 75 per cent to successfully manage the negative impacts of wild dogs.



NSW DPI principal research scientist Peter Fleming said after conducting one of the largest, long-term projects of its kind there was scientific evidence to support a rate of 40 baits per linear kilometre.

90.6pc of the wild dogs exposed to aerial baiting at 40 baits per kilometre died, just 55.3pc died at the 10 baits per kilometre rate. - Dr Peter Fleming, NSW DPI

From 2007 to 2013, 132 wild dogs were trapped and fitted with GPS collars, and tracked before and after baiting in north-eastern NSW.



The study compared the two bait rates by quantifying the mortality rate of wild dogs in aerial baiting areas. Success was measured by the number of GPS-collared dogs which did not survive the baiting.



"The results were very clear, 90.6pc of the wild dogs exposed to aerial baiting at 40 baits per kilometre died, just 55.3pc died at the 10 baits per kilometre rate and collared wild dogs, which remained outside the baiting zones survived," Dr Fleming said.

"We are confident in recommending aerial baiting at a rate of 40 baits per linear kilometre to effectively minimise wild dog numbers in areas where they impact on the environment and community along the Great Dividing Range."

Follow-up control measures, including trapping and shooting, to keep wild dog numbers at acceptable levels were recommended.

Wild dogs have a major negative impact on agriculture, native wildlife, the environment and community.

CLICK HERE to read the report 'Aerial baiting and wild dog mortality in south-eastern Australia'.



