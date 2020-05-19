Rod and Elisabeth Skene, Meldon Park Simmentals, Cecil Plains, sold 13 stud heifers for an average of $3973 at their timed online Helmsman female sale last Friday.

The sale topped at $6020 for the 12-month-old red heifer Meldon Park Q66 (P), sired by Woonallee Lampoon from a Meldon Park daughter by Lucrana General.



Meldon Park Q66 (P) was one of two heifers selected by Iain and Dominique.Adams, Darracourt, Blackall. They also paid $4350 for Meldon Park Q60, also by the same sire.



We have our females travelling from as far north as Clermont, west to Blackall and south to Armidale, NSW. - - Elisabeth Skene

A repeat buyer of the Skene family's genetics for the past five years, Mr Adams said both the heifers appealed when he watched a video on the Meldon Park website.

"I will use both heifers in an artificial insemination program that I am undertaking," Mr Adams said.



"We have a predominately Santa Gertrudis herd and crossbreed with Simmental bulls with pleasing results."

Scott and Natalie Finger, Hillview, Clermont, were the volume buyers, finishing with four heifers to average $4125.



The couple paid the second-top price of $5750 for Meldon Park Q14, a daughter of Meldon Park Hugo. The Fingers run a high-grade Brahman and Droughtmaster herd, and cross Simmentals over the Brahman breeders.



Mrs Skene said they were happy with the sale result, selling 13 heifers from the 15 offered.



Selling agents: GDL and Elite Livestock Auctions.



The story Meldon Park heifers to $6020, avg $3973 first appeared on Queensland Country Life.