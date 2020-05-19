Meldon Park heifers to $6020, avg $3973

Rod and Elisabeth Skene, Meldon Park Simmentals, Cecil Plains, sold 13 stud heifers for an average of $3973 at their timed online Helmsman female sale last Friday.
The sale topped at $6020 for the 12-month-old red heifer Meldon Park Q66 (P), sired by Woonallee Lampoon from a Meldon Park daughter by Lucrana General.
Meldon Park Q66 (P) was one of two heifers selected by Iain and Dominique.Adams, Darracourt, Blackall. They also paid $4350 for Meldon Park Q60, also by the same sire.
We have our females travelling from as far north as Clermont, west to Blackall and south to Armidale, NSW.
A repeat buyer of the Skene family's genetics for the past five years, Mr Adams said both the heifers appealed when he watched a video on the Meldon Park website.
"I will use both heifers in an artificial insemination program that I am undertaking," Mr Adams said.
"We have a predominately Santa Gertrudis herd and crossbreed with Simmental bulls with pleasing results."
Scott and Natalie Finger, Hillview, Clermont, were the volume buyers, finishing with four heifers to average $4125.
The couple paid the second-top price of $5750 for Meldon Park Q14, a daughter of Meldon Park Hugo. The Fingers run a high-grade Brahman and Droughtmaster herd, and cross Simmentals over the Brahman breeders.
Mrs Skene said they were happy with the sale result, selling 13 heifers from the 15 offered.
- Selling agents: GDL and Elite Livestock Auctions.
