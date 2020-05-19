Kilto tests brigalow country values

HIGHLY prized brigalow belt country will be put to the test with Jim and Kaye Bock's Wandoan property Kilto, which is being sold through an expressions of interest process closing on June 12.



The 4042 hectare (9987 acre) tick free property includes 850ha (2100 acres) of forestry entitlement area.



Kilto is estimated to carry 1250 steers or 700 breeders and their progeny.

Located 63km east of Wandoan on the Bungaban/Big Valley Road, there is about 2830ha of brigalow, belah, softwood scrub soil country heavily grassed with buffel, Rhodes and green panic.



Some 1820ha has been blade ploughed. The balance is box, pine, ironbark country in the forestry entitlement area.



Kilto is watered by two bores, troughs and seven dams. All paddocks have access to both dam and bore water.



There are 12 main paddocks plus five holding paddocks. There is a laneway system to yards. Fencing is mainly four barb and split posts.



Improvements include a three bedroom homestead set in an immaculate garden, a modern three bedroom second homestead, machinery shed, and a three bay car shed.



Contact Joe Keppel, 0427 274 299, or Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Nutrien Harcourts.

