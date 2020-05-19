Cows, calves to $3420 in Hume Highway sale

There were 1729 females offered in Nutrien Livestock "Hume Highway Herd Builder Sale" held on AuctionsPlus on Friday.

Rodwells livestock agent Adam Mountjoy said they held the sale due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting attendance at saleyards over the last couple of months.

"After doing some analysis of the market we found female cattle were attracting high values online," Mr Mountjoy said.

"There was also strong northern demand, particularly for female cattle, and access to large quality lines of females on offer from Nutrien branded businesses along the Hume arterial."

There were 137 cows and calves sold to an average of $2660 and top of $3420, for 28 NSM Te Mania-blood Angus cows and 29 Charolais calves from Callandoon, Strath Creek, Victoria.

Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows averaged $2078 and topped at $2825 for a lot of 12 EU accredited Angus three-year-old cows from J and H Wall and Sons, Lynfield, Violet Town, Vic.



Holbrook vendors, Warranboo Partnership, sold 28 PTIC Angus four-year-old cows for $2490. A second pen of 39 lighter weight cows sold for $2350.

The 557 spring-drop weaners offered sold to an average of $1084 and top of $1230, for 56 Angus, eight to ten months-old, 323kg from Inverugie Pastoral Company, Glenburn, Vic.

Autumn-drop weners, 291 in total, averaged $1327 and topped at $1600 for 39 Angus, 13-14-months, 400kg, from Grealyn Pastoral Company, Mansfield.

Mr Mountjoy said the sale was targeted at northern competition, but joined females attracted interest from southern Victoria.



The sale was conducted by Nutrien on AuctionsPlus.

