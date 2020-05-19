MLA board director applications call

Meat & Livestock Australia has called for applications to fill three non-executive director positions on its board.



Each year, as part of the board selection process, three non-executive directors are elected, with applications for the current round closing on June 12.



MLA's board is skills-based and currently comprises nine directors including eight non-executive directors and the managing director. Directors are nominated through the Selection Committee and appointed by members at MLA AGMs for a three-year term, with retiring directors able to nominate for re-election.



The MLA board provides strategic guidance and effective oversight of the management and performance of MLA in delivering its strategy.



The board operates under mature corporate governance and risk management frameworks to ensure producer levies, government matching dollars and partner funds are invested effectively and in the right areas. As a skills-based board and in line with specific requirements, candidates with extensive skills and experience in one or more of the following areas are encouraged to apply:



Board role 1 - Australian beef production including knowledge and/or experience in northern production systems, pasture management, genetics and nutrition, Research, Development & Extension and emerging technologies and their application

- including knowledge and/or experience in northern production systems, pasture management, genetics and nutrition, Research, Development & Extension and emerging technologies and their application Board role 2 - Australian sheepmeat production including knowledge and/or experience in diverse production systems, pasture management, genetics and nutrition, Research, Development & Extension and emerging technologies and their application

- including knowledge and/or experience in diverse production systems, pasture management, genetics and nutrition, Research, Development & Extension and emerging technologies and their application Board role 3 - Financial, audit and risk framework oversight with demonstrated knowledge and experience in, and an understanding of, issues relevant to Australian and Global operations, compliance under the Corporations Act and under Federal Government funding arrangements.

All candidates must have a genuine interest in, and a broad understanding of, the Australian red meat and livestock industry, strong business acumen, financial literacy, a sound understanding of good governance and well-developed communication skills ensuring a collaborative approach is highly regarded.



To express interest, please email your application and CV to theconsultant@pacificsearch.com.au quoting MLA in the subject box, and/or call (03) 9631 1500 for a confidential discussion. For further information on MLA and an information pack outlining the application process, please visit: www.mla.com.au/directorguidelines.