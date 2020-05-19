Reiland Angus bulls top at $11,000

Reiland Angus, Tumut sold 23 bulls of 30 offered for a top price of $11,000 and average of $5218 at their Helmsman bull sale on Tuesday.

Two bulls were also sold after the auction ended.



The sale was interfaced with AuctionsPlus with good support from online bidders, local clients and Upper Murray purchasers.

It followed the stud's Autumn bull sale in April, where they broke their top-price record, selling Reiland Plymouth P690 for $28,000.

Tuesday's sale-topper was Reiland Pedro P893, who was bought for $11,000 by long-term client Glenn Lucas, Taranee Pastoral Company, Oberne Creek.

Reiland Angus stud principal Mark Lucas said the rising two-year-old was a low-birth weight bull (+2.8), with 600-day growth (+117) and marbling figures (+3.7) in the top 10 per cent.

He was by Esslemont Lotto L3, an Agri-Gene bull who emanates from Western Australia.

"He also sired our record-breaking bull at the April sale," Mr Lucas said.

Pedro P893's purchaser, Glenn Lucas said he was a large bull, who stood above the others and had a really good back line.

Mr Lucas also bought the second-highest priced bull of the sale, Reiland Pallier P1462 for $7500.

"He's low birth weight but has an enormous 600-day growth in comparison, he goes from +1.3 to +123 for 600-days," Mr Lucas said.

"He's a good heifer bull."

There was also good support from Hay bidders, along with clients from Tocumwal.

Mark Lucas said they held the Helmsman sale to give people a more relaxed atmosphere to select and buy their bulls.

"These bulls are set for this sale, they have equivalent genetic profiles to bulls offered at our other auctions but because it's a month later they're presented in paddock condition," Mr Lucas said.

The sale was conducted by GSTM with Michael Glasser taking the bids.

