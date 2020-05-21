Cunnyana on the market | Video

THE Bryant family's 12,294 hectare (30,378 acre) Mitchell property Cunnyana is estimated to carry 1100 adult equivalents or 700 breeders in an average season.



Cunnyana is located 125km south of Mitchell and 130km north of St George via the Mitchell-St George and Cunnyana Roads. It is also 145km from Roma via the Ashmount Road through Muckadilla. Notably, there is bitumen to 20km of the homestead.

The property is described as representing a good opportunity to secure easy to manage, low cost country in close proximity to markets.

Resolute Property Group's promotional video for Cunnyana.

There are predominantly soft red soils timbered with box, brigalow, sandalwood, pine with a small area of mulga. There is established buffel throughout.

Water is supplied by a new share bore and 11 dams.

Improvements include a comfortable five bedroom homestead, two machinery sheds, a combination two bay workshop with a three bay carport, and a cottage.

Cunnyana is being sold through an expressions of interest process through Resolute Property Group, closing on June 18.

Contact Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, or Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, Resolute Property Group.



