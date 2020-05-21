Shaun the Sheep turns heads globally

HE'S the cheeky little sheep whose antics have entertained us on the big screen and now he's blowing away international wool markets.

In just six months a short clip featuring Shaun the Sheep spruiking the benefits of wool has nearly had as many views as the number of followers on American president Donald Trump's Instagram account.

In what has been labelled as one of the best brand ambassadors for wool, the Shaun the Sheep-themed campaign, launched by Australian Wool Innovation's (AWI) marketing arm The Woolmark Company, has proved a hit in United Kingdom, China, Germany and Japan with 17 million views globally.

The short video clip shows Shaun the Sheep outlining wool's benefits in different languages from it's natural aesthetics to it's soft feel and that it's biodegradable.

The campaign, which was launched to coincide with the latest Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon last year, also featured 19 Woolmark-branded London electric taxis that were transformed into moving billboards for super-soft wool.

Once inside, passengers could view advertising on super-natural wool.

The video clip outlines the benefits of wool being super soft, super snug and super natural.

There were also online games as part of the campaign where players could shear their own sheep or design a space suit.

AWI general manager of marketing communications Laura Armstrong said the link with Shaun the Sheep had been a natural fit and it has exceeded expectations.

"Brand sentiment for Woolmark dramatically increased after viewing the advert (10 times the industry standard) and desire to purchase Woolmark products lifted by nine-and-a-half points, beating the industry standard by nine times," Ms Armstrong said.

"The advertising campaign was designed around creating an emotional bond with parents and grandparents through fun, captivating content.

"The campaign aimed to drive the sales of Merino wool product by leveraging the association with the world's most-loved sheep, plus educating the future generation of consumers on wool's natural benefits".

The story Shaun the Sheep turns heads globally first appeared on Farm Weekly.