Abattoir now linked to 106 cases of coronavirus.

Three more coronavirus cases have this morning been linked to Cedar Meats in Melbourne's west, bringing the cluster to 106 people.



Close contacts to the Brooklyn abattoir staff are among four new cases recorded in Victoria on Thursday.



The state's coronavirus tally is now 1581, with 88 active cases, 10 people in hospital, including five people in intensive care.



A Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity study released this week showed Victoria had 76 distinct clusters by April 14.



Researchers made the finding through genetic analysis of samples from 903 coronavirus patients, which was about 75 per cent of the state's cases at that time.



Of the cases sampled, the majority (737) of people were linked with social venues, healthcare facilities and cruise ships.

- With AAP