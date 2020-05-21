McCauley's luxury Valinor Park heads to auction | Video

FORMER LNP Minister Di McCauley and husband Ian have listed their luxury 204 hectare (504 acre) Somerset Region property Valinor Park property.

To be auctioned by Ray White Rural on June 19, the Mount Kilcoy farm is located about 90 minutes from Brisbane.



Valinor Park boasts beautiful valley views, an architecturally designed home complete with guest wing and rolling green pastures perfect for grazing.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Valinor Park.

The sprawling Belmont House homestead was designed by Sparc Architects' Kelly Gray and was based on the McCauley's vision for the perfect mix of a family home and rural getaway. Ms McCauley said the couple were heavily involved in the process of creating their new home.

"The house was built from scratch and we made a list of what we felt were our priorities for a house because we never agree on anything but when we exchanged lists they were almost identical," Ms McCauley said.

The lush gardens and tranquil outdoor spaces by the pool and pond were high on Ms McCauley's list. Mr McCauley is responsible for the large windows that showcase the impressive views across the Mount Kilcoy hills.

The sprawling Belmont House homestead was designed by Sparc Architects' Kelly Gray.

"Essentially what was on the list was there needed to be plenty of room, it had to be on one storey with no stairs and one end had to be able to be separated from the other for guests - that's all just practical," Mr McCauley said.

"I wanted ambience, that was the thing I prioritised so I asked for nice sized hallways and plenty of windows to look out at the view and we both agreed we wanted to be far enough away from neighbours to not be bothered but not so far that we couldn't visit easily."

Ms McCauley said she chose to include water in the design to create a calming atmosphere and was insistent there be space for a large garden that included her poultry.

Belmont House homestead is the perfect mix of a family home and rural getaway.

"High on my list was a sewing room because I am keen on sewing and I needed space to keep doing that and a garden is what I really wanted," she said.

"It really is a beautiful garden but I'm a bit of a bower bird and can't pick a favourite plant - I love everything in it but I would say the Montville roses are just beautiful.

"The other thing that was important to have was a good pen for my chooks and ducks, we have Plymouth Rock chickens which are black and white. They don't lay very many eggs so they are very precious but the chickens are very much ornamental."

The McCauleys currently run 100 composite breeder cows.

The couple also currently run 100 composite breeder cows, keeping them involved in the livestock trade.



Marketing agent Jez McNamara, Ray White Rural, said there was opportunity for other agricultural pursuits.

"The McCauleys keep cattle quite easily with the fertile soil, topography and amount of water but the property could be used for anything whether it be horses or horticulture," Mr McNamara said.

The property has already generated strong interest from both south east and western Queensland as well as interstate with potential buyers looking to move closer to the coast and to make the most of the lifestyle and climate on offer.

Valinor Park covers 204 hectares.

For rural agents, virtual inspections and online auctions are nothing new. Mr McNamara saying the team are well prepared for the current real estate restrictions.

"It's quite normal and not a big change showing buyers properties who are quite far away," he said.

"We provide a lot of information prior before people come to the property so they already have enough to make decisions. An inspection for us is really just to make sure the property has the right feel."

Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Ray White Rural Queensland.



MORE READING: 'Wandoan: Kilto tests brigalow country values'.

The story McCauley's luxury Valinor Park heads to auction | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.