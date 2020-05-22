New awards open for our best sheep and wool producers, leaders and innovators

Entries have opened for the inaugural Lambition Awards which aim to celebrate Australia's top sheep and wool producers.

Hosted by Australian Community Media (publisher of this website), the three awards will honour the Meat & Livestock Australia Sustainable Producer of the Year, the Marcus Oldham Flock Leader and the Farmgate Auctions Industry Innovator.



ACM's Stock & Land editor Annabelle Cleeland said the awards would widen and build on the impressive success of the Lambition events of the past two years.



These events were held in conjunction with the Australian Sheep and Wool Show, which was forced to cancel in 2020 due to coronavirus.



Ms Cleeland said the three awards would provide entrants with an opportunity to tell their stories to a wider audience via ACM's huge rural and regional readership.

"We would really encourage all sheep and wool producers and those actively involved in the industry to take a look at the criteria of the awards and consider applying," Ms Cleeland said.

"These awards are a great opportunity for a seedstock or commercial producer, industry leaders, consultants or product and service providers to highlight the fantastic work they are doing through our substantial media network."

The MLA Sustainable Producer of the Year award seeks to showcase sheep producers using industry best practices to meet growing consumer demands for sustainably produced wool or meat. The winner will receive a cash prize of $1000.



Click here to apply for the MLA Sustainable Producer of the Year

The Marcus Oldham Flock Leader award will recognise industry contributions from a professional in a position or field related to sheep production with the winner to receive entry to the Marcus Oldham Rural Leadership Program in 2021, valued at $3300



Click here to apply for the Marcus Oldham Flock Leader award

Innovators from all parts of the sheep supply chain are encouraged to apply for the Farmgate Auctions Industry Innovation award with the winner to receive a $1000 cash prize.



This award aims to recognise the accomplishments of an individual or organisation that improves the Australian sheep industry in a game-changing way, regardless of whether its impact is felt at the regional, state or national level.



Click here to apply for the Farmgate Auctions Industry Innovation award

Three finalists will be selected for each award and will be profiled in a special 88-page liftout, the Sheep Breeders' Compendium, set to appear in Stock & Land, The Land and Stock Journal on June 25.

A panel of four judges drawn from MLA, Marcus Oldham, Farmgate Auctions and ACM will select the winners who will receive further media exposure across the ACM network.

Entries close at 5pm on Sunday June 7.

