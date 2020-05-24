Beef to lead the nation's road to recovery

Beef is Australia's largest agricultural export and meat processing is the largest remaining manufacturing industry in Australia - so it comes as no surprise the Federal Government and Beef Australia today unveiled plans to further develop an already iconic event.



During their week long digital launch, Beef Australia has featured messages from Principal Partners and on Thursday Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management David Littleproud spoke on behalf of the Federal Government.



Mr Littleproud said the Beef 2021 event will be so important for our nation's recovery, because agriculture is the cornerstone of our nation's economy.



"It's important that one of our key industries, beef, showcases that to the word - That's what Beef 2021 will do," Mr Littleproud said..



"Beef Australia provides a platform for Australia's beef industry to get together, to celebrate and to grow. It's the sort of event we need to be looking forward to now, more than ever."



Beef Australia CEO Ian Mill said the event is renowned for the relationships created and developed over a steak.



"While planning for the physical event continues with confidence, the event will also have an online presence for those who cannot attend in person," he said.



Beef Australia Chair Bryce Camm shared the Governments sentiments and said that Beef Australia 2021 will be special.



"Our producers and the industry have courageously fought drought, fires, floods and these recent unprecedented challenges,"he said..



"In May 2021 we will be able to celebrate not only surviving, but thriving, thanks to the courage and innovative approach of many."



Beef Australia's theme for the highly acclaimed 2021 Symposium will be 'Leadership Beef', with and it will have a new look program with the key note speakers expected to be announced in the coming months.



The launch also called for applicants for the third Graeme Acton Beef Connections Program.



The program helps develop industry leaders of the future, the program supports nine pairs, with mentors and mentees developing a project which culminates and is showcased at Beef Australia in May 2021.

