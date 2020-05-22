WA denies entry to Palmer while NSW prepares for 'critical step'

NSW is pushing ahead to ease restrictions with 50 people able to dine in cafes, restaurants and pubs from June 1. Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday announced the "big and critical" step for the state, but said very strict rules would be in place for venues.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet says the decision to allow 50 patrons for seated dining from June 1 will allow thousands more people to return to work.



The state has also been keen to open borders to boost tourism but most of the other states are holding firm. The different approaches to lockdowns between states has led to confusion for many. Charles Sturt University Centre for Law and Justice director Mark Nolan said the country's constitutional order had been stretched by the summer bushfires then coronavirus. The professor's points have been evident during some announcements made by Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Just last week he announced a three-step plan to easing restrictions, but had no power to implement them.

Clive Palmer has been denied entry to Western Australia as the state government remains adamant interstate borders will remain closed for months. WA has stood firm on borders and earlier this week accused NSW of bullying in its push to reopen state borders.



But it does appear everyone is in agreement over cruise ships. The handling of the Ruby Princess nearly sank Australia's lockdown efforts and Border Force has extended the ban of arrivals until September 17.

Australia is also asking the UK for quarantine exemption for nationals that have to fly to the UK. Unlike Australia, the UK hadn't placed restrictions on international travel and plans to start 14-day quarantine next month. Let's hope we don't bargain away our quarantine restrictions as part of a deal.

