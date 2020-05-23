A tragic reminder that COVID-19 still has a grip on Australia

Australians in many areas may be looking forward to the easing of restrictions, but another death from COVID-19 is a timely reminder we're not over it yet.

The death of a man in his 60s at a Victorian hospital has taken the country's toll to 102. Total COVID-19 cases now stand at over 7100.

Victoria recorded 10 new cases of the deadly virus on Saturday, but they are not believed to be linked to previously known outbreaks at Cedar Meats, Fawkner McDonalds or aged care facilities.

NSW recorded just three new cases today, however, state health minister Brad Hazzard typifies the government approach of being cautious yet bullish and wants more people to come forward to be tested.



It comes as a chorus of industries in NSW clamour for the government to allow them to resume trading following the announcement that an easing of restrictions would allow 50 people to dine in restaurants, pubs and cafes from June 1.

In response, the NSW government flagged the "imminent" re-opening of gyms and beauty salons.



While the return of sport may be imminent for some codes, the coronavirus will change the look and feel of it for many.

The International Cricket Council has released a set of guidelines for the safe resumption of the sport which will see some of the traditions scrapped to ensure medical advice is followed.



In addition to players being banned from using saliva to shine the ball, umpires may wear gloves to handle the ball and refuse to take a bowler's hat whenever cricket returns from its COVID-19 stoppage.

The post-wicket huddle will no longer be possible because of social-distancing requirements, while it is now recommended teams minimise "time spent in the changing room before and after a match".



Now looking overseas to the United States where President Donald Trump has ordered state governors to reopen churches and other houses of worship even though some areas remain under coronavirus lockdown.

The president threatened Friday to "override" governors who defy him, but it was unclear what authority he has to do so.



But this should lift your mood ...



Australians are being invited to record their coronavirus experiences for future generations in a new campaign by Australia Post.



Australia Post says it's important to mark this moment in the nation's history, as the past few months have had an extraordinary impact on families, communities and our way of life.

It's created a 'national letterbox' for people to write a letter describing how the COVID-19 pandemic affected them.

The project is organised in conjunction with the National Archives, which will keep some of the Dear Australia letters for posterity.

The news you need to know

