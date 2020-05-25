Gray's Texas property Uambi offered

ANDREW and Kate Gray's quality Southern Downs property Uambi is being through an expression of interest process through Colliers International, closing on June 23.

Held by the Gray family for 32 years, Uambi is being sold as part of a family business restructure. Located 25km north of Texas and 40km south of Inglewood, the freehold property covers 1712 hectares (4230 acres).

The country ranges from creek flats along Oaky Creek and associated gullies to undulating ridges through to hill country on the western boundary.

Pastures include Queensland blue, pitted blue, couch, and native herbages, with clover and paspalum on the creek and gully flats.



Timbers include river and tumbledown gum, poplar box, ironbark, kurrajong and cypress pine, which has been harvested in the past. About 400ha of regrowth control was carried out in 2017-18.



The 100ha of creek flats and low areas have previously been farmed, including up to 16ha irrigation.



Uambi is divided into five main grazing and three cultivation paddocks plus smaller holding paddocks.

The carrying capacity is described as 250 breeders or 2500 ewes. However, the property has run up to 300 breeding cows and when previously operated as a wool producing operation, 3500 Merino wethers.

The steel cattle yards and sheep handling yards are both located in middle of property. There are also timber yards located at the homestead.



Uambi covers 1712 hectares.

Water is supplied by two bores, Oaky Creek which runs across northern and eastern boundaries, spring fed waterholes along gullies and creek, and 13 dams. There is also a large, five megalitre capacity dam.



Improvements include a five bedroom, two bedroom weatherboard home. The home is positioned in a flood free area overlooking Oaky creek and has large area of lawns, trees and garden beds and an in-ground pool. There is also a two bay garage with workshop, a 24x13m steel frame machinery/hay shed, and two sheds.



