Prospect Park auction on July 9

THERE will be a true test of Bauhinia district property values when the 1559 hectare (3851 acre) freehold property Prospect Park goes to auction on July 9.

Comprising of rolling hills of buffel grass and green panic, the country was originally timbered with brigalow, bonewood, bottletree and softwoods. The country runs down to fertile creek flats, which are well established with improved pastures.

Prospect Park is being offered by Sam and Heather Crowther and family, who have recently bought their neighbouring property Leeora Downs in the Arcadia Valley.



Prospect Park has a very good set of steel cattle yards in a handy position to the bitumen road.

Water is a feature of Prospect Park with one flowing bore and a second bore equipped with a solar pump and diesel generator.



There are also three dams plus water holes in Prospect Creek. A telemetry system monitored the entire water system.

Improvements include a large four bedroom, two bathroom, rock block home with a large verandah. The home is set in an established garden. There is also a fully enclosed 80x30m steel shed with a small workshop, and a 60x20m skillion with three phase power.

Prospect Park is located 3km from Bauhinia State School. The property is 80km from Moura, 150km from Biloela and 220km from Rockhampton.

Brad Hanson, Hourn & Bishop Qld, said marketing Bauhinia country with a flowing bore would be interesting. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, details of the auction will be released in coming weeks.

Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, or Gary Bishop, 0439 982 588, Hourn & Bishop Qld.



