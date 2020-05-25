Brooklyn aggregation passed in for $4.3m | Video

BRENDAN and Sandy Frith's prized Brooklyn aggregation in South East Queensland was passed in for $4.3 million at a Ray White Rural auction on May 22.



Covering 6805 hectares (16,817 acres), the aggregation comprises of Brooklyn, Oakey Creek, Cooinoo and Snake Ridge has an estimated carrying capacity of 11,000 DSE.

The country is located about 50 minutes west of Warwick. It is described as open grassed flats along all creeks and brooks, running up to large open undulating soft traprock and timbered areas.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for the Brooklyn aggregation.

The aggregation is presently covered in an abundance of pasture, main is ly consisting of paspalum, blue grass, digit and winter legumes.

The property also has about 80ha of ex-cultivation close to the Brooklyn homestead.

Water security is a highlight. There are 45 dams, the majority of which have been cleaned out. There is also a bore on Brooklyn and a bore on Cooinoo.

Macintyre Brook, Oakey, Branch and several small creeks have permanent and semi-permanent waterholes.

There are working shearing shed with yards on three of the properties. Timber cattle yards in usable condition are located at Cooinoo.

The Brooklyn homestead is a spacious, historic five bedroom home, which has been recently renovated. It includes a large formal lounge and dining room, two bathrooms and open plan kitchen/family room. The eastern facing veranda leads on to the established gardens and pool. The homestead has 360 degree views of the surrounding area.



The Brooklyn homestead is a spacious, historic five bedroom home, which has been recently renovated.

Brooklyn also has a three bedroom cottage, a new four bay machinery shed, a three bay carport with enclosed workshop, and hayshed.

Oakey Creek has a three bedroom house, a large pump shed, work shop, machinery shed, car port and hay shed.

There is a four bedroom Queenslander on Cooinoo with a large sweeping veranda as well as a cottage. Both are in need of renovations. There is also a three bay carport, storage and hay shed.



Exclusion boundary fencing agreements are in place. All of the agreements are in progress and no further outlay to new owners.

The majority of the internal fencing has been removed and replaced with hinge joint and electrified plain wire.

There is also a signed lease agreement in place for wind turbines, which could generate passive income.

Contact Angus Corke, 0427 288 455, or James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural, Warwick.

