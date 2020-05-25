Aussie beef features in new MasterChef sponsorship deal

Promotion of Australian beef will be beamed into living rooms across the nation as part of a major sponsorship deal between Meat & Livestock Australia and MasterChef Australia.

The new deal will include multiple advertisements aired during the Network 10's cooking show, brand billboards running throughout the program and Australian beef to feature in a challenge for contestants late June.

The advertisements feature Australian cricketing great and former Test captain Bill Lawry and two-time Gold Logie-winning actress Kate Ritchie.

MLA domestic marketing manager Graeme Yardy said the agreement was ideally timed given the boom of home cooking due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

"We are excited Australian Beef will be showcased on one of the most popular prime time television programs in Australia. The challenge that will see contestants use Australian Beef will reinforce and demonstrate its versatility and ease across a range of dishes," Mr Yardy said.



"With COVID-19 having a significant impact on the foodservice sector domestically and internationally, there has been a need to shift the types of cuts traditionally seen in foodservice into retail, so demonstrating to consumers how to use those cuts at home has been a real focus of our activities."

Under the 'Australian Beef. The Greatest' platform, the campaign is aimed at keeping "red meat on the plates of consumers" after the sponsorship deal with Australia's Olympic and Paralympic teams for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games was postponed due to coronavirus.



MasterChef Australia Season 12 features the all-new judging panel of Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen.



