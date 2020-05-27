Cedar Meats reopens

The Melbourne abattoir, at the centre of Victoria's biggest coronavirus cluster, will restart all aspects of its operations on Thursday, May 28.

Staff, who had been medically cleared by the Department of Health and Human Services, attended a return to work information session at the Brooklyn site on Wednesday.

"I am really looking forward to having the Cedar family back together," Cedar Meats general manager Tony Kairouz said.



"As a management team we have spent the last few weeks working closely with DHHS and WorkSafe to ensure that we are returning in the safest possible manner.



"Our aim is to provide a safe and healthy environment, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."



The Cedar Meats COVID-19 cluster saw a total of 111 infections, made up of 67 staff and 44 contacts.

At the time of the outbreak, 350 staff were employed at the abbatoir, which processes sheep and goats for export markets.

The first Cedar Meats worker to contract coronavirus was diagnosed on April 2.

The plant was closed, on May 1, for deep cleaning and infection control.

Mr Kairouz said the control measures would be regularly updated to reflect changes resulting from government announcements, directions of the Victorian Chief Health Officer and best practices for the sector.



"About 300 staff will return to work this week," he said.



DHHS had provided Cedar with a list of all staff that are cleared to return to work.



"I'd personally like to thank both DHHS and Worksafe for being available to us at all hours and answering the many questions we have had about how we move forward," he said.



'"We have done everything possible to provide a safe work environment for our staff.



"The safety and wellbeing of all people will always be our number one priority and inherent in that is a happy place to work and thriving business that provides security of income to our people and their families."



