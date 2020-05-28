Battle for the remote resumes as NRL re-enters our lounge rooms

Tonight heralds another step back to some kind of normality as sports fans take over the lounge and ignore non-sport-loving family members. The NRL resumes its season and will be hoping sport starved Australians will tune into for the first game of round 3. Watching the game on the TV is the only option as stadiums will remain closed. There are concerns that the empty stadiums will affect the players' intensity and the atmosphere at home. Sporting competitions overseas have looked at a few options to overcome that (including sex dolls in the stands in South Korea). Tackle Count, your NRL newsletter is coming, sign up here. If sport isn't your thing then check out our TV guide.

Something that will become normal for us will be the announcement of new cases, followed by authorities rushing to test, trace and quarantine people to stop a spike. In Queensland the death of a 30-year-old man earlier this week has health authorities concerned. It's not an easy task.

South Australia is reviewing its processes after a British woman was allowed into the state on compassionate grounds. The woman tested positive on her arrival in Adelaide after an "administrative oversight". And in WA, workers who went on to a live export ship in Fremantle have been tested.

A second security guard at a Melbourne hotel housing quarantined travellers has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The Rydges Hotel has 13 people who have current active disease, and there are three others who are in quarantine there that are their close contacts.



Empty hotels have gladly hosted those in quarantine as they look to survive the fall out from lockdowns. Hotel occupancy rates are forecast to be slashed in half this year as the crippled tourism industry reels from coronavirus. In Sydney some hotels are looking at other ways to raise funds by offering rooms to renters.

The debate on reopening borders continues to rage with Clive Palmer adding Queensland to his High Court push to open borders. The Queenslander was barred from entering WA last week and is taking his case to court.

