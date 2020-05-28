John Purcell's Yatton makes $7.4 million

YATTON, the highly productive Central Queensland property once owned by beef industry heavyweight, the late John Purcell, has sold at a Ray White Rural action for $7.4 million.

The buyers were Rolleston based cattle producers Lindsay and Donna-Maree Fairweather.



The well above pre-auction expectations sale price is equal to about $2621/ha ($1061/acre).

Marketing agent Richard Brosnan, Ray White Rural Rockhampton, said 11 parties registered registered for the auction, six of whom placed bids during the auction. There were 24 inspections of the property during the marketing campaign.

John Purcell served as Cattlemens Union president during 1984-1986 and again from 1994-1997.

Located 6km from Clarke Creek and 195km north west of Rockhampton, Yatton was drawn in a ballot by Mr Purcell and his brother Bill in 1959.

The 2823 hectare (6976 acre) freehold property is described as a good mixture of developed brigalow and softwood scrub country running onto downs and coolibah river country along the Isaac River.

Improved pastures include buffel, green panic, urochloa, bambatsi, couch, seca and some native grasses.

The river country is comprised of deep fertile black soil flats and areas along the watercourses shaded by blue gum, river red gum, coolibah and Moreton Bay ash.

Yatton is a 2823 hectare (6976 acre) freehold property at Clarke Creek.

Yatton has a year-round supply of water from the Isaac River and three permanent water holes.

There is also a 410 megalitre water licence, which could be developed for irrigation.

Improvements include a three bedroom heritage style homestead, two bedroom cottage, sheds and yards.

Offered by the Purcell family, Yatton was long associated with the hard hitting industry representative John Purcell, who served as the Cattlemens Union president during 1984-86 and again from 1994-97. He was also the chairman of Property Rights Australia from 2005-09.



MORE READING: 'Bauhinia: Prospect Park auction on July 9'.

The story John Purcell's Yatton makes $7.4 million first appeared on Queensland Country Life.