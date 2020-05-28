Hurdle Estate sold at auction

BRAD and Suzie Cameron have paid $4.175 million at a Nutrien Harcourts auction for the Johnson family's 1408 hectare (3478 acre) Injune property Hurdle Estate.



The sale price is equal to about $2965/ha ($1200/acre).

The property is estimated to carry 300 cows and calves to weaning or 450 steers.



Marketing agent Darryl Langton, Nutrien Harcourts, said six of the eight registered parties were active during the online auction.



Buffel grass pastures dominate Hurdle Estate.

Located 57km north of Roma and 33km south of Injune, the property in three freehold titles and is divided into four main paddocks.



Hurdle Estate consists of undulating softwood scrub country with brigalow, bottletree, belah, and whitewood falling to box creek flats along Hurdle and Five Mile creeks.



The country is dominated by buffel grass, with urochloa, button, kangaroo, blue and spear grasses prolific along the quality creek flats.



There are three large dams with semi-permanent holes in the Mile creeks.



