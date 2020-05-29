Dahlsen dairy report available

In response to reader requests, John Dahlsen has given permission for Stock & Land and other Australian Community Media mastheads to share his report detailing how a retail levy on drinking milk shared among all Australian dairy farmers could work and why he believes it is necessary.

The concept has the in-principle support of the United Dairyfarmers of Victoria and 370 readers responded to our poll.

Of those, 82 per cent answered 'yes' to the question: "Would you like to see a levy on milk shared with all Australian dairy farmers?", while 10pc said 'no' and 5pc said they would like to give committees more time to scrutinise the idea.

READ MORE: Dahlsen plan to rescue dairy farming