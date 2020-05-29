Dahlsen dairy report available

ADF News
ONLINE NOW: The Dahlsen report, which lays out a plan to share an increase in drinking milk prices among all Australian dairy farmers, is now available to read here.

In response to reader requests, John Dahlsen has given permission for Stock & Land and other Australian Community Media mastheads to share his report detailing how a retail levy on drinking milk shared among all Australian dairy farmers could work and why he believes it is necessary.

The concept has the in-principle support of the United Dairyfarmers of Victoria and 370 readers responded to our poll.

Of those, 82 per cent answered 'yes' to the question: "Would you like to see a levy on milk shared with all Australian dairy farmers?", while 10pc said 'no' and 5pc said they would like to give committees more time to scrutinise the idea.

READ MORE: Dahlsen plan to rescue dairy farming

