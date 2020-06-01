Today is a big day for Australia's dairy industry, as the deadline arrives for the announcement of standard minimum farmgate milk prices.Under the new mandatory Dairy Code of Conduct, processors must publish one or more standard forms of agreements on their website by 2pm (Australian Eastern Standard Time) on June 1.



We'll update you on the opening farmgate milk prices as they are released.



To make things simpler, we've created a separate table for those outside south-eastern Australia (and supermarket-direct prices).

The story Opening farmgate milk prices first appeared on Stock & Land.