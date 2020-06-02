New MLA ads bring together different generations, cultures

Meat & Livestock Australia is set to launch its winter lamb campaign with plans to bridge the isolation gap and bring together Australians of different ages and cultures through the experience of cooking lamb.

MLA lamb brand manager Anna Sharp said the campaign - 'Share the Secret Recipe' - was all about connecting people.

Ms Sharp said there would be four videos, where senior Australians from different cultural backgrounds shared their secret lamb recipes with younger Australians.



Each recipe showcased their unique heritage and cooking style.

"The campaign brings together isolated seniors with curious, young Aussies seeking cooking inspiration," she said.



"As well as sharing their recipes, our seniors will also share their knowledge, wisdom and stories from a lifetime of experiences."

She said more people were searching online for ways to cook and prepare lamb dishes because of COVID-19.



"So we're providing them with this information in a unique, feel-good way," she said.



"We hope it'll spark emotion and inspire more Australians to reach out to their loved ones and share their own secret recipes."



She said filming an ad campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic presented its challenges but they were lucky to have all of the technology they needed available.

"Having younger Aussies connect with seniors via livestreams actually made for a really authentic production, as it captures how current social interactions are taking place," she said.



Ms Sharp said MLA was encouraging people to reach out to their loved ones and either record a video or take a photo of a lamb dish.



"They can upload these to social media with the hashtag #sharethesecretrecipe to spike a positive movement," she said.



The campaign will be released on Wednesday, June 10 on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat, as well as in the 'on demand' section of online free-to-air TV.