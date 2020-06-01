Colanya sold for $3.25 million

THE 13,104 hectare (32,381 acre) Longreach property Colanya has sold for $3.25 million, through an online auction conducted by Ray White Rural.



The buyers were Bev and Ralph Rea, Tragowel, Muttaburra.



The purchase price is equal to about $248/ha ($100/acre).

Located 140km north west of Longreach, Colanya was offered by the Harris family to dissolve a family partnership.

The lightly shaded Mitchell grass country on open pebbly downs has channels feeding off neighbouring hills.



The property is well watered with two bores and 10 dams servicing 23 tanks and up to 50 troughs. It is a maximum of 3km to water.

Infrastructure includes a four bedroom homestead, two bedroom cottage, sheep and cattle yards, six stand shearing shed, shearers quarters, machinery shed, workshop, and hayshed.

Colanya is fenced into 23 paddocks including holding paddocks, serviced by a useful laneway system. All of the dams are also fenced.

Plant including a Fiat 70-66 tractor, a 1988 Toyota LandCruiser, and Honda XR 250 motorbike were also offered with the property.



The marketing of Colanya was handle by Rhys Peacock and Bill Seeney, Ray White Rural.

