THE Jefferis family is selling its internationally recognised property Elrose at Cloncurry, after more than 100 years of stewardship.

Located in the tightly held Cloncurry district, the 29,035 hectare (71,747 acre) property also has a significant capacity for fattening and backgrounding.

Elrose is recognised internationally as one of Australia's leading and largest producers of quality Grey Brahman seedstock.

Elrose has gently undulating downs and tableland country

The country is gently undulating downs and tableland country with strong stands of buffel, Mitchell and Flinders grass country.

Elrose has a 25km of double frontage to the Fullarton River, which bisects the property.

A total of 2000 female stud cattle are also being offered in the sale, with a further 2000 commercial cattle also on available. Plant and equipment is also included in the sale.

Elrose has excellent infrastructure.

Marketing agent Peter MacPherson, Queensland Rural, said properties and cattle of this calibre rarely become available on the open market.

"With positive prospects for the future in the beef industry, Elrose will continue to be highly productive and maintain its iconic reputation within the northern beef sector," Mr MacPherson said.

Elrose is being sold through an expressions of interest process closing on June 30.



Contact Peter MacPherson, 0447 941 110, or Troy Trevor, 0408 502 576, Ruralco Property, Queensland Rural.



The story After 100 years Jefferis family offers Elrose first appeared on Queensland Country Life.