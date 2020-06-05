Cowchers' 50-year legacy is recognised

John (late) and Heidi Cowcher, Quaindering Poll Hereford stud, Williams, have been recognised for 50 years of continual membership at Herefords Australia.

THE Cowcher family, Quaindering Poll Hereford stud, Williams, was recently recognised for their 50 years of membership at Herefords Australia.

The Quaindering stud was established in 1970 by the late John Cowcher, who died in a freak boating accident in January last year.

Mr Cowcher served on the boards of the Australian Hereford Society from 1982 to 1991, Australian Poll Hereford Society from 2005 to 2010 and the amalgamated Herefords Australia Limited from 2007 to 2012.

He also held roles on both State committees and at the time of his death was the president of Herefords WA group, a position he had held since 2013.

The foundation of the Quaindering stud dates back to the first registered cows purchased from the Springston and Dirkbrook studs and the first registered Quaindering calves were born 50 years ago.

From these humble beginnings, the stud grew to be among the State's host well-known Poll Hereford studs and enjoyed many successes at shows and multi-vendor sales.

In more recent years Mr Cowcher sold bulls privately on-farm to a loyal following of clients which is continued by his wife Heidi Cowcher.

Mrs Cowcher said along with their sons Christopher and Michael, she was honoured to be informed by Herefords Australia general manager Andrew Donoghue, of its recognition for her husband's contribution to the Poll Hereford stud industry.

"I remember saying at the time of John's passing, the stud is going to be 50-years-old next year and I need to keep the legacy going," she said.

"You can't have someone work for 50 years and then just let it all go.

"It was important to me and our children and in John's memory to make sure the legacy continues and all of John's hard work continues to be recognised.

"Hopefully all the work he put into the stud's genetics is reflected in the latest progeny we have landing on the ground now."

Fifty years of breeding featured in this year's team of Quaindering Poll Hereford sale bulls sold privately on-farm.

Mrs Cowcher said the Quaindering stud looked to have a bright future with a new generation setting sights on continuing the legacy.

"Our youngest son Michael who is in year 12 is very keen on farming and the stud and hopefully that's another generation that's interested in the stud industry," Mrs Cowcher said.

"COVID-19 has been an absolute nightmare except for the fact I have had Michael home for two months working on the farm in between doing his school work.

"Michael is keen to run the farm for 12 months next year, I was strongly against it, but many people have told me it is part of his healing process.

"He wants to be here for a year, this is where he feels close to his dad, so he will do that for a year with the support of Peter and Charles Cowcher.

"But it's important he goes away and does something else and can come back to the farm when he is ready.

"The farm is here for him in the future and that's what I'm working towards.

"I'm probably burning the candle at both ends working full time off-farm, but that's what John would have wanted me to do because he knew how important my career was to me."

Andrew Donoghue said each year they acknowledge members who have reached 25 and 50 years of continual membership with Herefords Australia at their annual general meeting.

"This year we had eight members reach the 50 year milestone, of which one was Quaindering Herefords and Heidi (and John) Cowcher," he said.

"It is a tremendous achievement to be a member for 50 years and one that we are very proud to recognise and appreciate."

The story Cowchers' 50-year legacy is recognised first appeared on Farm Weekly.