SCOTT and Rebecca Dunlop, Dunlop Santa Stud, Jingheri, Proston have bought Bob and Barbara Cox's standout Baralaba property Dawson Downs.



Covering 2312 hectares (5713 acres), Dawson Downs is located at Kokotungo, 22km from Baralaba and 115km from Rockhampton.

The sale price has been disclosed.

Dawson Downs is in six freehold titles and comprises of highly developed, brigalow/softwood scrub country. There is an extensive stand of buffel grass, improved pastures, and 73ha of leucaena.

Dawson Downs is in six freehold titles and comprises of highly developed, brigalow/softwood scrub country.

The property features outstanding fencing and has a laneway network servicing 20 main paddocks and holding paddocks.



Water is supplied from a permanent water in Loch Lomond waterhole on the Don River anabranch, a bore and more than 20 dams.

Improvements include a three bedroom home set in park like grounds, cottage, several sheds, a large set of steel cattle yards with a double deck loading ramp, and a 1000 head capacity feedlot.

The sale of Dawson Downs was handled by Mike Barry and Vince O'Brien from Shepherdson and Boyd.

MORE READING: 'Cloncurry: After 100 years Jefferis family offers Elrose'.

The story Baralaba property Dawson Downs sold first appeared on Queensland Country Life.