Mount Pleasant goes with the grain | Video

WESTERN Downs brigalow belt property Mount Pleasant is being promoted as an opportunity to acquire a fully operational grain production enterprise, protected by a new exclusion fence.

Offered by Peter Lavrijsen, Mount Pleasant is located at Hannaford, 18km north east of Meandarra, and covers 1906 hectares (4709 acres) in two freehold titles.

The property comprises of mostly brigalow, belah country with grey brown clay soils, with areas of box influence with redder soils adjacent to a waterway, which dissects the north eastern corner of the property.

There is currently 1590ha (3930 acres) of cultivation with 315ha of waterways, grasslands, and shade-lines and support land.

Water is supplied from a lagoon on Horse Creek as well as six dams.



A key feature of Mount Pleasant is that it is 100 per cent contained within an exclusion fence, with no internal fencing.



Mount Pleasant is well improved.

Other improvements include the three bedroom main house built in 2016, a four bedroom cottage, workshop, two machinery sheds and silos. There is also a set of 100 head capacity cattle yards.



Marketing agent Phillip Kelly, Collier International, said Mount Pleasant was an opportunity to step into a fully operational grain production enterprise with added benefit of diversification with livestock.

Mount Pleasant is protected by an exclusion fence.

"There is the full protection gained from new exclusion fence, magnificent water features and excellent infrastructure," Mr Kelly said.



"Mount Pleasant has scale and proven productivity and is ideally located with easy access to grain and livestock markets."

