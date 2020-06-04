Island Holme aggregation delivers scale | Video

DEAN and Kath Roberts' large scale Island Holme aggregation at on the Queensland/NSW border is described as being comfortably able to run 1800 cows or 27,000 dry sheep equivalents.



Located on Riverton Road at Bonshaw, the stand out Queensland property is being put to the market through an expression of interest campaign by Texas Rural Agencies, which closes on June 30.



The mostly freehold aggregation covers 10,761 hectares (26,591 acres) and is situated close to selling centres and feedlots. It comprises of four contiguous holdings: Miamba 1329ha (3285 acres), Kelso 2276ha (5625 acres), Island Holme 5533ha (13,673 acres, and the leasehold block The Pinnacle 1622ha (4009 acres).



Texas Rural Agencies' promotional video for the Island Holme aggregation.

The property is open downs, red clay loam country with apple tree flats rising to timbered ridges. There are large areas of wilga, kurrajong and brigalow and river flats along Dumaresq River and associated creeks and gullies.



About 1000ha has been previously been cultivated.



The improved pastures include digit, buffel, Rhodes, bambatsi, medics and burgundy bean. There is also a large body of native blue grass, paspalum and natural herbage and clovers.



The Island Holme aggregation is estimated to comfortably be able to run 1800 breeders.

The very well watered property has a frontage to the Dumaresq River, as well as creeks and permanent springs. There are also 40 dams, four bores and three wells.



A feature is the 32km of new exclusion fencing. The balance of fencing throughout the property is described as being in good condition.



The Island Holme aggregation covers 10,761 hectares.

Structural improvements include a four bedroom homestead, two cottages, numerous sheds and outbuildings, a four stand shearing shed, and two sets of cattle yards.



Contact Jack Spencer, 0409 506 366, Texas Rural Agencies.



