Woolies embraces veggies and convenience

A DRIVE by Woolworths toward cooking convenience could also put more veggies on plates.

Last month Woolworths introduced more than 60 new products to its shelves targeting as being "easy and convenient".

The "& Veg" is one of the newest ranges launching five new products, each containing at least 20 per cent vegetables.



The range includes:



beef mince with carrot



sauteed onion



celery and tomato and beef meatballs with carrot



celery, tomato and caramelised red onion.



The supermarket giant has introduced a new "3 Serves" range of vegetarian soups with each cup including three serves of vegetables.



Flavours include:



rich beetroot



rich carrot



pea and broccoli



creamy mushroom



creamy cauliflower.

There are also six Stir Fry Kits, designed to be prepared in under 10 minutes



Kit flavours include Teriyaki beef strips with vegetables and Chinese barbecue pork char siu style with vegetables.

Woolworths director of fresh food, Paul Harker, said with Australians spending more time at home than ever before, households are looking for new, convenient and delicious ways to feed the family without compromising on taste or freshness.

READY: One of the new convenient meal packages from Woolworths.

"This is our biggest launch of products since Christmas and we've made sure each one is full of flavour and easy to prepare," Mr Harker said.



"We hope this range will provide a little helping hand when it comes to creating nutritious meals for loved ones.

"So whether you're looking for inspiration for a mid-week meal that feeds the whole family, a beautiful dish to get that restaurant feeling at home, or a winter-warming centrepiece for your Sunday roast, the new range from Woolworths has made eating fresh easy - no matter the size of your household."



