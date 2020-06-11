A HIGH value citrus orchard aggregation with ample water allocations and licences, along with a centralised packing shed is generating plenty of interest.

The Gayndah Orchard Aggregation produces fruit for both domestic and export markets and is being offered through Colliers international.



The three properties covering a total of 170 hectares (420 acres) are in close proximity to Gayndah are:



- Mung Road, Reids Creek, which is planted with predominately mandarins and with some oranges. There are some 15,594 trees planted on 35.5ha that are between one and 20 years old.

Colliers International's promotional video for Gayndah Orchard Aggregation.

- 15851 Burnett Highway, Gayndah, which is the packing shed site and is planted predominately with mandarins and some oranges. There are some 1130 trees aged between 13 and 30 years old on 2.5ha.

- 1015 Mount Debatable Road, Dirnbir, which has some 3338 trees that are between four and 58 years old on 7ha.

There are two irrigation licences on Reids Creek and a water harvesting licence. There is also an unrestricted bore located adjacent to the amenities block as well as two holding dams.



Structural improvements on the aggregation include the packing shed with a Compac packing system and Sinclair labeling technology, storage shed, de-greening shed, cold-room, amenities block and machinery shed.

The three properties covering a total of 170 hectares and are in close proximity to Gayndah.

The grazing land runs 25 to 30 head of cattle. There is also an area of about 20ha, which is fenced and utilised for cutting mulch which provides about 280 round bails.

Expressions of interest on the Gayndah Orchard Aggregation close with Colliers International on July 23.

Contact Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, or Peter Uebergang, 0447 007 744, Colliers International.



MORE READING: 'Condamine: Dunkery sells at auction'.



The story Gayndah citrus orchard opportunity | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.