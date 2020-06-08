Northern harvest to set stage

We are now at that time of year when the northern hemisphere harvest is gaining pace and adding the first substantial new supplies of wheat to the market for the calendar year, particularly from the major exporters.

The early harvest in the United States comes from the Southern Plains where yields are lower, and it is early to be establishing a trend for this year's harvest. This region is also where the bulk of the frost damage will have occurred, and where pockets of drought are also present. Yields to date are variable because of these factors but the overall impact on US production will be minimal.

The real impact of the northern hemisphere harvest will build when the European harvest gets under way before the peak harvest in Ukraine and Russia. That will allow fine tuning of the supply side of the balance sheet as the impacts of this season get locked in.

MARKET UPDATE: The weekly movements in wheat prices. Source: Malcolm Bartholomaeus.

So, at this early stage of the harvest period the market is still unsure of which way to jump. To that end July futures have continued to hold a modest premium to the 500 US cents a bushel level which is close to longer term support levels.

Of course, we will also have our own season to contend with. After a good start we have hit a dry patch for May. The longer term forecasts were quite positive for June, but that forecast has now been downgraded, pushing the wetter weather further out into the year.

If our season begins to slide away, it may be an influence on the global price as any drop in expected yield from us will impact on tightening supplies from major exporters.

Meanwhile the surging Australian dollar has taken its toll on the $A value of Chicago Board of Trade futures, with that negative impact flowing into our new and old season cash markets.

This week's price snapshot shows a $A15.26 a tonne decline in the $A value of July CBOT futures, with a decline in old season domestic prices ranging from $7 to $25/t.

New season prices have been pushed to their lowest levels since October in the Kwinana port zone ($308/t on Friday last week), and down $7/t to $294/t in SA. The price fall in the Newcastle zone is similar over the week, down to $300/t port basis.

All port zones are pricing new season wheat close to expected export parity at current futures prices and exchange rates. If we don't get general rains soon it will be interesting, firstly to see what that does to our new season domestic pricing, as well as whether there is any impact on the global market.