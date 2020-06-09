COVID-19 postpones national olive conference

AUSTRALIA'S national olive conference has been postponed until next year.

In a statement to growers and processors, the Australian Olive Association (AOA) board announced it had made the "difficult decision" to postpone the National Conference and Exhibition scheduled for October 16-18 this year until October 15-17, 2021.



Devonport will remain the host city for the event in 2021.

Australian Olive Association chief executive officer, Greg Seymour, said the decision was made due the uncertainly surrounding COVID-19.



"Postponing the conference and trade exhibition for a year will enhance the likelihood of a successful event," Mr Seymour said.



"It will also ensure that all those wishing to attend have the opportunity to do so and have plenty of time to plan the time away, especially given the destination is geared for additional holiday time.

"A considerable amount of planning has already occurred and strong relationships developed with state and city officials and local service providers so it was a simple decision to retain Devonport as the venue.



"It's a fabulous place to have an olive conference."

Mr Seymour said a virtual event would fill the void left by postponing the 2020 conference including some innovative promotional and sponsorship opportunities.

The AOA has been holding a digital marketing webinar series designed for those looking to set up an online presence and wishing to sharpen their online marketing skills.



The webinars have been presented by Lauren Hamilton from Digital Narrative whose presentation and workshop on digital marketing at 2019 National Conference were rated highly by conference delegates.

