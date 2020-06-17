Elders partners with SWAN Systems

ELDERS has announced a new partnership with web based, water and nutrient management platform, SWAN Systems, to help farmers better manage their resources.



The partnership extends Elders' push into technology to maximise farm efficiency and profitability.



SWAN Systems makes water and nutritional management software.



The software integrates with existing farm sensors, such as flow meters, soil moisture probes and weather stations, to provide accurate information about future irrigation needs relevant to the unique characteristics of any given site.

Leading the partnership with SWAN, and its on-the-ground integration, is Elders' horticulture agronomist Noel Jansz, an advocate for the increasingly important role ag-tech plays in farmers' day-to-day operations.

"Adopting and embracing the latest in agricultural technology is crucial in modern farming - if you're not basing your decisions on the best possible data, you are simply not going to fulfill your farm's operational potential," Mr Jansz said.

"We are thrilled to be able to partner with SWAN Systems as they consistently provide the best and most reliable data for farmers."

According to Mr Jansz, the partnership with SWAN Systems will be particularly beneficial for improvement when it comes to on-farm water use.



"Irrigation remains one of the most underutilised tools we have in horticulture," Mr Jansz said.



"Gone are the days where we just throw some water on at certain times. If you're not analysing temperatures, evaporation and crop growth factors, you are simply not allowing yourself to maximise the quality and quantity of your yields."

VISUAL: A screenshot from the SWAN Systems app showing paddock layout.

Elders agronomists will help clients understand, interpret and action the data provided by SWAN Systems.

"Farmers are increasingly time-poor and often cannot afford to spend their day poring over data," Mr Jansz said.



"Working with Elders and SWAN should give farmers the confidence that they are not only getting access to the best quality data available, but also the support and knowhow to turn that data into profitable results."

SWAN Systems chief executive officer and founding director, Tim Hyde, welcomed the opportunity to partner with Elders.

"We are delighted to be able to partner with one of Australia's oldest and most respected agriculture businesses," Mr Hyde said.

"We have great confidence in the quality of data our systems produce and, when placed in the hands of agronomists with industry leading experience and know-how, it will go a long way to ensuring farmers extract maximum value from their operations."

