COVID-19 has little impact on dairy - so far

Dairy experts from 70 countries heard that dairy prices had dropped by 29 per cent and 19pc in the United States and India respectively between February and May.

The 21st International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN) Dairy Conference held online on June 2 - 3 discussed the impact of COVID-19 and focused on the status of the dairy world, and the way in and out of the crisis.

The conference was told that apart from the United States and India current information showed that the coronavius impact had yet to hit as hard as feared.

In 2019 milk production growth at 1.4pc was significantly below the long-term average (2.3pc). This was driven mainly by India, Oceania, Africa and the Middle East. Meanwhile, the rising popularity of milk alternatives in rich countries and lower milk availability in emerging economies slowed demand growth.

Dairy farm economics looked more positive as the world milk price increased by +6% to US$37.3/100kg (about 38c litre US) in 2019.

However for many farmers, especially in the US and EU, that milk price was often "too little to live on and too much to die", Managing Director of the IFCN Dairy Research Centre Dr Torsten Hemme, said.

He said that using the performance of the national farmgate milk price as an indicator for a crisis, price trends in 75 countries comparing February 2020 and May, indicated there was no major crisis yet as the milk prices on average declined by 4.6 c.

Nevertheless, there are two large countries that could be considered as the "epicentre of the dairy crisis": the US and India, with drops of 29pc and 19pc, respectively.

A poll among the dairy experts revealed that one third considered their country to be only at the beginning of the crisis. Two thirds of the participants thought the bottom of the crisis has already been reached.

Dr Jon Hauser, Managing Director of private consulting business Xcheque Pty Ltd, attended the webinar as the Australian partner representative and said that prior to the conference there hadn't been any support for predictions of a low price for 2020-21.

"There is no doubt in my mind that south-east Australian dairy farmers have dodged a bullet because of the mandatory requirement for a minimum price on June 1 and the competitive milk supply environment," he said.

He said the flush of product volumes in Australia and New Zealand would start to have an impact in August-September.

The introduction of a mandatory minimum price in Australia meant prices being offered currently were based on supply competition, rather than the usual commodity price trends and patterns, he said.

The way out of the crisis

The outlook for the world milk price in 2020 remained complex, and future markets and the views of analysts were not aligned.

As of early June, dairy future markets expected a fast milk price recovery to reach a level of US$35/100 kg milk in July, according to the IFCN.

That represented a "V" shape price scenario. The majority of dairy experts at the conference expected a U-shaped recovery and thus a longer period of time until previous price levels would be reached once again. The slower return was the result of of solid milk supply growth in 2020, so far, coupled with a high chance of declining per capita demand as a result of the economic crisis.

Further research would be required on dairy stocks and the potential shift of dairy demand in developing countries from informal to formal dairy products, which could have a positive impact on dairy imports.

The conference decided that a real time monitoring of dairy indicators was key.

IFCN will update its research in the coming months to help people in the dairy world to better navigate in these times.

