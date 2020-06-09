Cambeela sold after auction: $3.5 million

LES and Margaret Deem's Diamantina Channel Country property Cambeela has sold after auction for $3.5 million .



The 19,237 hectare (47,514 acre) property was bought by Todd Cormack, the owner of neighbouring Narcissus Station and principal of Black Gully Droughtmaster stud.



The sale was handled by Kennedy Rural, which be auctioned Cambeela on May 29, where it was passed in for $3.225m.

The sale price is equal to about $182/ha ($74/acre).

A clearing sale will now be held on AuctionsPlus on June 26-29.



Cambeela is securely watered, including two permanent billabongs.

Located 175km south west of Winton on the Diamantina River Road, the Grazing Homestead Perpetual Lease has an estimated carrying capacity of 1500 breeders. Cambeela is experiencing an excellent season.

Selling agent Jack Kennedy, Kennedy Rural, said Cambeela was the "best house in the street" and as such, had a higher per acre rate for the area.



"Even though Cambeela was purchased by a neighbour the rate was pushed to that level by outside interests," Mr Kennedy said.

Cambeela is described as gently undulating to undulating downs and flat alluvial Channel Country.

There is 11,336ha (28,000 acres) of heavy chocolate pebbly downs carrying an exceptional stand of barley Mitchell grass. It is intersected by broad semi-open gidyea hollows with good coverage of buffel grass.

An open mosaic of gidyea tress over the area provides excellent shade, while enabling the area to be easily mustered.

There is some 4257ha (10,500 acres) of similar landscape country with bare stoney ridge areas, some with good coverage of pioneer herbage species on the downs areas, intersected with broad silty channels with soft native grasses and herbages.

The remaining 3644ha (9000 acres) is the Cadell and Diamantina channel system, which is renowned fattening country growing fattening feed from beneficial flooding without overhead rain. This system diverts water through the south east of the property providing numerous billabongs and broad, silty flats.

Cambeela has two permanent billabongs up to 7km long and 9.5m deep and numerous semi-permanent billabongs. There is also a bore supplying nine tanks and 14 troughs.

Improvements include a solid Queenslander style low-set homestead with wide breezy verandahs.

Improvements include a Queenslander style homestead, two machinery sheds, six stand shearing shed and sheep yards, and unused shearers quarters.

Cambeela is divided into eight main paddocks and two holding paddocks with a 6km laneway. There is a set of 1500 head capacity steel cattle yards.

The sale of Cambeela was handled by Jack Kennedy and Matthew Kennedy from Kennedy Rural.

