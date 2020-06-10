New president for Angus Australia

Angus Australia is pleased to announce that New South Wales producer Sam White has been declared the 46th President of Angus Australia.

Mr White owns and runs family-based farming business, Bald Blair Angus, located near Guyra in the New England area with his wife Kirsty and two boys, Abbott and Arthur. Sam is the third generation of Whites to run Bald Blair Angus.

Bald Blair Angus runs a seedstock and commercial Angus herd, as well as crossbred sheep, run on Bald Blair and other properties east of Guyra.

The White family has run Angus cattle on their properties for well over 100 years. The Bald Blair herd was first recorded in 1908, with Angus cattle part of the family's business since the late 1880's.

The family have been members of the Angus Society over the last 101 years as one of the original founding members, and have been involved in the Angus Society throughout that time.

Mr White has been an active member of a number of Angus Australia Board committees and consultative committees, assisting in advisory roles.

"Our forebears thought Angus Cattle would be best suited to this temperate environment, they are aggressive foragers, great mothers, and have great carcase attributes," said Mr White.

"Such traits remain, with improvements refined and improved upon with planned continuous genetic gain, which must continue today and well into the future."

Mr White resonates with the trials and tribulations of his fellow members with regards to the issues faced by producers in recent years.

"2018 and 2019 have been unforgettable in terms of drought and impact on family businesses. The Angus breed remains, it has weathered the tough times, not only now but in the past as well. Angus cattle and their progeny were sort after during the tough times, and now as it turns, they remain well sort after also; the Angus Premium continues. They are truly a resilient breed."

In looking forward to his upcoming term as president of Angus Australia, Mr White recognises what is facing the Angus breed going forth, as well as the strength it provides producers.

"Now more than ever our businesses will be impacted by droughts (as they have always been), by International trade disputes, pandemics (COVID 19), by uncertainties which we have no control over; there is no better breed than Angus to have as part of a grazing business model, because of their ability to be able to target a large range of markets, both domestically and internationally."

Mr White will be leading off from out-going president, South West Victorian Brad Gilmour, with Erica Halliday, Ben

Nevis Angus, NSW the newly appointed Vice-President.

Mr White and Mrs Halliday will be joined by seven fellow board members: Brad Gilmour VIC, Dr Laurie Denholm NSW, Perry Gunner SA, Jock Hughes Tas, Andrew Kuss WA, Hamish McFarlane Vic and Brett Piraner Qld.