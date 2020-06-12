Government looks to cut ag red tape

GOVERNMENT is determined to ensure any regulation imposed on the agriculture sector is as easily worked through as possible according to federal agriculture minister David Littleproud.

"We are looking at the modernisation of regulation and the question I have for everyone is how do I get the hell out of people's lives while giving them the parameters in which to work," Mr Littleproud said during a Rural Press Club of Victoria webinar last week.

He said he saw technology being an increasingly important tool in allowing those in agriculture to cut down on time consuming, but necessary compliance that allowed Australia its competitive advantage in terms of its quality agricultural produce.

"I have to give AMIC (the Australian Meat Industry Council) a shout-out, the leadership there is looking at technology and how it works in the meat processing sector.

"They are looking at how we maintain the regulatory requirements that not only we expect domestically but internationally, while embracing technology."

Mr Littleproud said he wanted to hear of any instances where regulation was a burden on an agricultural business.

"I challenge you and your industries, if there are things where government is a roadblock, or there are ways that we can address the regulatory pace that we have, then I'm happy and I'm all ears," he said.

"We shouldn't just keep doing the same thing because it's being done the same way all the time, we should look to new technology, new ways, to streamline the regulatory requirements we have on industry because invariably, that makes us more productive, that makes us more efficient, and that makes us more money," he said.

Mr Littleproud identified areas such as trade as ripe for reform.

"We have to look at our own trade mechanism within the department.

"They're a still paper-based system in terms of people wanting to trade internationally dealing with the Department of Agriculture."