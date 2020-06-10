Just two shakes of lamb's tail for coronavirus test

Not Sheepish: Rosie the sheep gave nurses a boost at the COVID-19 drive-through at Belmont.

Some people say the COVID-19 swab isn't the most pleasant of experiences.



Don't listen to them. We have it on good authority that the nurses giving the swabs are as gentle as a lamb.

The tests are done very efficiently, too. In two shakes of a lamb's tail, you'll be done. Please pardon the puns. We're the black sheep of the family.

We hear nurses were surprised to see Rosie the sheep in the backseat of a Honda Jazz, as it made its way through the COVID-19 drive-through testing clinic at Belmont. In the commotion over spotting a sheep, the nurses were a tad worried about cars ramming into each other.

Topics hears that nurses are used to people bringing their pets along while they get swabbed.

Usually, they bring their pet dog. Which is good for the swabber and the swabbee. You see, the patient gets the support of their pooch and the nurses get a boost from seeing a happy dog, in between swabbing more than 100 people a day.

As for Rosie, thankfully she didn't need to get swabbed. But we did hear that sheep are helping in the fight against coronavirus. On farms in Scotland, sheep are being used to produce antibodies against the virus.



Apparently, the sheep aren't being harmed in the process. We can't promise they won't end up as roast lamb, though.



