Mill Ponds makes $1.375 million

THE strategically located 450 hectare (1112 acre) Maranoa district property Mill Ponds has sold at an Elders auction for $1.375 million.



Located 45km north west of Roma in the Bymount district the sale price is equal to about $3056/ha ($1237/acre).



The estimated carrying capacity is 150 backgrounder cattle. On that basis the price was equal to $9167/head.

Marketing agent Daven Vohland said six of the nine parties that registered to bid were active. The property received 11 inspections, he said.

Mill Ponds is described as having developed buffel pastures with a mixture of loamy, sandy to heavier soil types, including Bungewogaroi Creek flats.

There are scattered clumps and shade trees, including brigalow, wilga, kurrajong, ironbark, pine, box and carbeen trees.

Mill Ponds has been utilised as a backgrounding property, taking weaners through to the feeder market.

Improvements on the well fenced property include steel cattle yards and a shed. Water is supplied by two bores and four dams.

