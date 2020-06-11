Versatile Dunkery sells at auction | Video

MAURICE and Janice Thomson's versatile 2944 hectare (7276 acre) Condamine property Dunkery has sold at auction for $8 million.



Auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts on June 11, two or the three registered bidders were active at the auction.

The sale price is equal to about $2717/ha ($1100/acre).

Located 25km south of Condamine and 149km west of Dalby, Dunkery is an exceptionally well developed and maintained property.



Landmark Harcourt's promotional video for Dunkery.

Dunkery is described as having fully developed brigalow, belah scrub soils with some melonhole influence running to Undulla Creek.



The property has prolific stands of improved bambatsi, buffel, premier digit and Gatton panic pastures.



All of the country has been farmed and sown to improved pastures, or blade ploughed. There is 160ha currently ready for winter crop.

Improvements include a four bedroom homestead set in attractive lawns and gardens, workshop, hayshed, and a machinery shed.

Improvements include steel cattle yards.

There is also an excellent six stand shearing shed with cover for 1400 sheep, bugle shaped sheep yards, shearers' quarters, three bedroom cottage, steel cattle yards, and silos.

Bore water is reticulated to majority of paddocks. There are also five dams.



The marketing of Dunkery was handled by Darryl Langton and Terry Ryan, Nutrien Harcourts.

