Fonterra is blaming a corrupted computer file for publishing monthly milk prices that would not achieve the increased average weighted minimum.

Fonterra Australia's average weighted price for non-exclusive milk supply rose from $5.56 a kilogram of milk solids to $5.90/kgMS, an increase of 34 cents.



But the monthly prices increased by 4c/kgMS and 5c/kgMS for fat and protein respectively.



The spring price for butterfat went from $4.02 to $4.06/kgMS and protein went from $5.63 to $5.68/kgMS for protein.



Fonterra milk supply general manager Matt Watt said the problem was rectified after a call from Stock & Land.



"When you rang earlier ... we checked with the team and they said, actually, there's a corrupt file so we've updated the prices," Mr Watt said.

The corrected spring prices are now $4.31/kgMS for butterfat and $6.03/kgMS for protein.

Its exclusive supply prices, which rose from $6.06 a kilogram of milk solids to $6.40/kgMS to match competitors Saputo Dairy Australia and Bega Cheese, were not affected.



The three versions of the non-exclusive milk supply agreements are available at https://www.aufarmsource.com.au/pricing on Fonterra Australia's website.

The story Fonterra milk price figures corrected first appeared on Stock & Land.