China barley market unlikely to open up soon

Farmers should not a quick re-entry into the Chinese barley market according to Federal agriculture minister David Littleproud.

Speaking at a Rural Press Club of Victoria webinar last week Mr Littleproud said that now China had made its decision to implement tariffs on Australian barley exports as punishment for alleged dumping Australian officials had to respect the process.

"We still are contesting the allegations and there is an appeals process that we're undertaking with China and obviously, we've made it clear that we are prepared to go to the WTO (World Trade Organisation)," Mr Littleproud said.

"However, these WTO appeals take years, so people need to manage their expectations and that's why we've been very keen to try and open up other markets, particularly Saudi Arabia for our barley," he said.

Mr Littleproud confirmed that his Chinese counterpart had not responded to his calls to discuss the matter, however he said he would welcome any communication with the Chinese government.

"We made it clear to Chinese officials, my phone is always on and my door is always open, as is the same for (minister for trade) Simon Birmingham."

Mr Littleproud called for cool heads within the grains industry when working through the issue.

"While emotion can rise through these times, it's important that you stick to the process and you calmly work through it otherwise it can get it messy," he said.

"We're working with the grains industry and both Simon and I have had hook-ups with the grain industry to make sure they're aware of the processes that we're undertaking and we'll continue to do that.

In terms of markets for barley producers, along with nominating the Middle East, Mr Littleproud also forecast that domestic demand would be strong, in spite of prospects of a better crop in northern Australia, which has supplied most of the country's demand for feed grain during its long running drought.

"I know up here in Queensland, a lot of feed barely is going to be sought after by feedlots in particular."