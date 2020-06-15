Wally Taylor's Parkdale aggregation hits the market

WALLY Taylor's blue chip Goondiwindi region cotton growing enterprise is on the market, giving buyers the opportunity to secure an institutional grade farming enterprise underpinned by the security of a large, regulated water entitlement.

The Parkdale Aggregation straddles the Newell Highway, 15km south of Goondiwindi. The property is located in the heart of the fertile Whalan Creek floodplain.

JLL Agribusiness director Clayton Smith in conjunction with Nutrien Harcourts Andrew Jakins are marketing the property through an expressions of Interest campaign, closing on July 30.

Mr Taylor who is a highly regarded identity in the Australian cotton industry, was one of the earliest growers in the Macintyre Valley. He is also well known for considerable contributions to agriculture, including being a director of Namoi Cotton for 20 years, and as a driver of the Pindari Dam extension completed in 1994.

Mr Smith said the Parkdale aggregation was an efficient, profitable and reliable irrigated cotton cropping platform which benefits from an enviable location and soft fertile alluvial soils.



"Considerable operational efficiencies are achieved via a mix of overhead trickle/sprinkler delivery, channel gate supply, traditional syphon flood irrigation, all of which present a buyer with the unique opportunity to acquire a proven standalone enterprise," he said.

Mr Smith further highlighted significant water entitlements of over 8800 megalitres attached to the aggregation providing operational security, investment liquidity and the potential to benefit from a future increase in water values.

Mr Jakins said theMacintyre River was considered the lifeblood of the region.



"It is rare for such a large water entitlement to be offered to the open market, let alone together with such a significant and high-quality land holding," he said.

Irrigation water is delivered via the Macintyre Irrigation Association South water scheme directly from the river to the Parkdale Aggregation storage dams, which have a total 5350 megalitre holding capacity.

The aggregation also has two 60ML irrigation bore entitlements in what is known as the Eastern Recharge GAB aquifer.

Mr Taylor is now intending to scale back from his intensive rural activities and transition into a well-earned retirement.

Expressions of interest for Parkdale Aggregation close on July 30.



Contact Clayton Smith, JLL Agribusiness, 0428 878 523, or Andrew Jakins, 0427 374 441, Nutrien Harcourts.



