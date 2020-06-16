GrainGrowers aim for zero net carbon emissions

Industry body GrainGrowers has launched its climate change policy which supports net zero carbon emissions by 2050 for the agriculture sector and for a grains specific emissions target for 2030 to be developed within 18 months.



The policy has been endorsed by its National Policy Group (elected grower representatives) and seeks to maintain Australian grains domestic and global competitiveness while reducing emissions and increasing carbon sequestration.

Brett Hosking, GrainGrowers chairman acknowledged the grain industry is continually adapting its farming practices and systems to stay competitive internationally and the launch of the climate change policy is one further step in assisting famers.



The policy, he said is designed to further enhance Australian growers' ability to operate sustainably and prosper in a changing climate but he noted the challenges in reaching the set targets.

"This is an ambitious policy and we need to work closely with industry and Government to deliver the science, skills and initiatives to support it," Mr Hosking said.

"The Agriculture Ministers' Forum (AGMIN) has already committed to developing a climate change strategy but our grains industry needs a seat at the table to achieve practical and profitable outcomes.

"Both Government and growers, as the key levy funders need to make sure that research and extension across Research Development Corporations (RDCs) are coordinated to deliver benefit for every farmer, regardless of their enterprise mix."

The policy also calls for profitable and scientifically robust pathways to carbon neutrality (or better) to be developed as these are essential elements for the grains sector to remain economically viable and meet customer expectations.



Coordinated investment, development and adoption of innovation and technology to enable growers to mitigate and adapt to climate change is also highlighted.

With global companies and key markets requiring firm commitments on sustainability credentials, it is important that a proactive approach including a reduction in the carbon footprint be adopted without sacrificing the productivity and profitability of our growers.



The policy highlights the need for Government funding towards education and skills development programs that will assist farmers in investigating carbon generation and emissions reductions opportunities.

Australian landholders have long been adapting their farming practices because of climate variability, but it is important the grains sector remains a global example of a proactive and innovative sector by recognising the impacts of climate change.

"There are real opportunities for farmers to diversity their income, improve their farming businesses and deliver environmental and social outcomes," Mr Hosking said.



"We want to protect and enhance our clean and green reputation and ensure farmers are rewarded for doing so."

The story GrainGrowers aim for zero net carbon emissions first appeared on The Land.