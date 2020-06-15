Feral pig eradication campaign appoints Maher to lead steering group

Former Ruralco and Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation boss John Maher will chair the steering group leading the development of the National Feral Pig Action Plan.

As chairman, Mr Maher will play an active role working with program co-ordinator Dr Heather Channon and a wide range of stakeholders to deliver a preliminary National Feral Pig Action Plan to the federal Department of Agriculture by next January.

The $1.4 million federal government initiative, overseen by Australian Pork Limited, is developing a national framework for feral pig management.

"Feral pigs cost Australian agriculture more than $100 million a year and wild populations in Asia and Europe have spread African swine fever across national borders, killing millions of domestic pigs," said APL chief executive officer Margo Andrae.

"A large-scale outbreak of ASF in Australia could cost nearly $2 billion over five years."

The national action plan is bringing together industry, governments, researchers, local communities and other stakeholders to deliver a united approach to feral pig management.



John Maher

Ms Andrae said Mr Maher's involvement was a coup for the program.

"John is highly regarded for his significant leadership and governance skills, built over more than 25 years in high-level executive roles across Australian agribusiness," she said.

"His experience with major rural agencies and recently as Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation Group CEO, reflects the scope of National Feral Pig Action Plan.

"Farmers, traditional owners, environmental managers and regional communities are united in the fight against feral pigs."

Mr Maher served as ILSC Group CEO from June 2016 to September 2019, leading a major company transformation while overseeing the management of 2.5m hectares of land, mainly for agricultural and tourism purposes.

He gained a high profile in Australian agribusiness during his nine-year tenure as managing director of Ruralco Holdings, which was preceded by senior roles at Wesfarmers and AWB, where he led the Landmark business later bought by Canadian fertiliser and chemical supplier Nutrien.

Dr Channon was looking forward to drawing on Mr Maher's experience working with landholders, especially in remote parts of northern Australia where feral pigs are most prevalent.

"Modelling indicates there could be up to 24m feral pigs in Australia, covering 45 per cent of the national landmass," she said.

"John's strategic leadership skills and regional awareness will be extremely valuable."



Mr Maher, a director on the Australian Wool Network board, GoFarm Australia and other agribusiness bodies, said he identified strongly with the objectives of the project.

"I'm passionate about the people, industries and environmental future of rural and regional Australia," he said.

"I'm excited to play this leadership role to better manage feral pigs through coordinated and consolidated national planning.



"Feral pig populations have wreaked horrific damage across the country at a high cost to industries like red meat and cropping for too long."

